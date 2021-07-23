How The SimpkinsTwins Attained Success As Music Artists At 20

Much to their delight, “Outta Space” became a fan favorite with its catchy tunes. Currently, the EP has accumulated a total of 1.9 million plays on SoundCloud and more than 500,000 on Spotify.

Age really doesn’t matter much when it comes to achieving success. Take the SimpkinsTwins, for example. They proved through their musical journey that being older won’t help you reach your dreams. Rather, passion, talent, and perseverance will. At the age of 20, the rap duo has already impacted the world through their music.

The SimpkinsTwins were brought to existence by the twin brothers Addison and Blake Simpkins. They were born on June 22, 2001, in New York City, and they grew up in a small town in central New Jersey. At the age of six, Paula, their mother, enrolled them in classes to study violin, making them realize their passion for music. By the time they turned eight, they were already able to compose a classical piece.

Although the twins were first formally introduced to music through the classical genre, they realized as they grew older that it was not where their passion truly lies. Instead, they were more interested in hip-hop and rap music more than anything else. It was then that they decided to take their own path of becoming music artists. Their hometown was unfortunately not the best place for it, as it’s not one where the hip-hop genre thrives.

Knowing that fact, the twins persuaded their mother to move to a nearby township where the hip-hop genre flourishes, like Montclair. They went to high school there, and when they reached their sophomore year, they decided to seriously focus on music. Currently, they are signed by Berkley Monroe Entertainment, LLC.

By December 2018, they finally took one step closer to their dreams by releasing their first extended play record, “Outta Space”. They uploaded it on top audio streaming platforms worldwide, such as Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music, under the identity SimpkinsTwins. There are a total of seven songs included on the EP: “Blast Off”, “Count It Up”, “Enemies”, “Interstate”, “Lambo Dreams”, “MIA”, and “Seven Days”.

Much to their delight, “Outta Space” became a fan favorite with its catchy tunes. Currently, the EP has accumulated a total of 1.9 million plays on SoundCloud and more than 500,000 on Spotify. However, they were unfortunately unable to release more tracks for about three years, and the COVID-19 pandemic was a part of the reason.

They promised themselves that regardless of what obstacles they have to face during their musical journey, they would never give up. This is why despite the challenges brought on by the worldwide crisis, the SimpkinsTwins persisted in going after their dreams. As a result, in May 2021, they finally made their latest single, “Never Stop.”

Much like “Outta Space”, their new track also received a lot of support from their growing fanbase, with whom they connect on Facebook and Instagram. Not a month has passed since it was released, and it has already had over 76,000 streams on Spotify.

The SimpkinsTwins’ journey from being young classical musicians to teenage hip-hop artists proves that age isn’t a significant factor in success. As long as you’re talented, are knowledgeable of your field of endeavor, and are dedicated to reaching your goals, you can turn your dreams into reality.