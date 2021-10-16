How this American Teacher Used Rap to Keep Kids in His Class Motivated

You might recognize Sammy Rigaud from ‘Freestyle Fridays’ videos on social media, but his work goes far beyond anything he pushes in his videos. The freestyle Friday session went viral last November as many were fascinated by Rigaud’s idea of motivating his students with rap sessions only if they perform highly in assessments. Based in […]

You might recognize Sammy Rigaud from ‘Freestyle Fridays’ videos on social media, but his work goes far beyond anything he pushes in his videos. The freestyle Friday session went viral last November as many were fascinated by Rigaud’s idea of motivating his students with rap sessions only if they perform highly in assessments.

Based in East Atlanta, Georgia, the North Miami native has expanded his love for rap music further, looking to provide value to others whenever possible. That’s not all, as he’s also preparing a children’s book with an album coming out this Fall 2021. Filled with nothing but a pure showcase of confidence and punchy lyrics, the project aims to leave his fans’ faces mashed up.