How Tragedy Became The Catalyst For Underground Artist $way

Inspiration can arise from the most difficult of events. This dichotomy is what pushed Los Angeles area rapper $way to pursue his passion for music. In a recent personal interview, $way revealed, “I got into music because my best friend was murdered when I was 19. It really motivated me to go harder and work to be as great as he would want me to be.” $way grew up in the low-income apartment housing of Landover, Maryland, a place that he describes as there being “not much guidance and opportunity.” And so, when he got the chance, he moved to California to start a new path. Yet, he does not forget where he came from, regularly referencing his upbringing throughout his music. $way is currently an independent artist but has been gaining attention for his storytelling abilities. New music is in the works for the young artist, and he plans to drop an EP soon.

Connect with $way:

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/lickseeker/?hl=en

Spotify: