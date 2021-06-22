Hussam Alzahrani Drops New Tracks

These singles are Alzahrani’s first official music tracks, as well as the beginning of his new career as a composer. Alzahrani’s surge to the top of the rising artist list will be due to his lively, and uplifting dance tunes.

With the production of single hits like ” FASTER “, “LONELY” and “HEAVEN”, former social media marketer Hussam Alzahrani is experiencing tremendous successes in the music industry. The singles by the upcoming rapper and music producer were recorded at the Underground Studios and released by the small pop label Sub Pop.

