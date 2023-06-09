I Just Wanna Rock” Freestyle

Sean Mo took a step back from his original songs to really killing these industry beats showing his Creative Versatility!!! With just wanna rock as one of the biggest songs of the year uzi verse doesn’t even compare with Sean Mo’s fun-style version including the Video
He actually has 9 other songs he has even more fun with on his follow-up project titled “Cant Miss My Beat Twice” dropping this Summer. Hosted by Dj Kam Bennett and Dj Amaris.
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/seanmo_politics?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==