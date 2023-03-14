iAmCompton Drops Off Motivational “New New” Visual

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

iAmCompton is best known for his role on Black Ink Crew: Compton, opening the first tattoo shop in the city of Compton. But the artist, whose real name is Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick, is also here to remind you that he’s a rapper, and he’s ready to prove his talents on the mic are just as good as his tattoos.

Now, iAmCompton unveils the official music video for “New New,” which also serves as his latest single.

The three-minute record arrives in perfect timing as we enter the third month of the year, with a laidback vibe that will have you wanting to drive down PCH with the windows down, blasting the song.

Speaking on the record, iAmCompton states, “You ain’t seen the best of me yet. Out with the old, in with the New New. New vibes, new heights, new days. Whether it’s business moves or relationships, I’m on a whole new energy and mind frame. After every tattoo, it’s a new you!”

The Keaton Brownlow-directed visual sees iAmCompton living his best life, but not after a rough start.

The scene opens with Compton getting kicked out of his girl’s house, especially after he shows up with flowers. 6 months later, you see Compton showing out in a grandiose mansion, a McLaren with butterfly doors, all while rocking a Lakers jersey with his chains on top.

With his pup by his side, watch above as Compon is seen playing basketball surrounded by beautiful females.