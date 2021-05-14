Iann Dior And Lil Ghost Bridge The Gap Between East And West With “Prospect (Remix)”

Check out this new song by Iann Dior and Lil Ghost!

Amidst the insane amount of love and attention these two young rappers have been receiving globally, iann dior and Lil Ghost come together with their latest release “Prospect (Remix).”

The track combines elements from their respective countries, further boosting the globalization of their music.

iann dior was born in Puerto Rico and was raised in Texas. His hit 2020 feature in the track “Mood” with 24kGoldn became a huge success and TikTok sensation. The track hit #1 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and garnered over ONE billion streams to date alone on Spotify.

Lil Ghost, who’s ALSO featured on the most recent remix of “Mood,” impressed Chinese viewers with his talents and personality on the survival show, Idol Producer. The show hosted by Lay Zhang gave contestants a chance to compete to be a part of a boy group. Lil Ghost was voted by oer 7.8 million Chinese viewers to be the 8th member of the group Nine Percent in 2018. Since then, the rap phenomenon has wowed audiences alike as a group member and soloist.

Lil Ghost has continued to attract audiences with his versatile and hard rap style and songwriting.

“Prospect (Remix)” combines the two rap styles of these future hip-hop icons. The rappers flow on a hard 808 trap beat accompanied by a Chinese zither. The combination of two very different elements work together nicely in this track.

The young stars rap about their success, referring to both their recently gained global fame.