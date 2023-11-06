Ice-T Finally Drops “The Hanging” From His New Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice-T is not stopping anytime soon. The rap OG has a new song that completes the “Feds” trilogy.

Ice-T just released “The Hanging,” the final installment of the “Feds” trilogy. The iconic west coast emcee, actor, and Grammy Award-winning started this cinematic trilogy in 2019. Parts one and two, “Too Old For Dumb Sh#t” and “Feds In My Rearview,” featured his wife Coco and their 7-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole.

Ice-T shared his vision for this unique project with AllHipHop in 2019 when “Too Old For Dumb Sh#t” was introduced. He expressed his idea of creating a trilogy where the videos were just as significant as the songs, weaving a compelling narrative across three tracks. “Too Old For The Dumb Sh#t” served as the first part of this series.

“The Hanging” is produced by DJ Ace.