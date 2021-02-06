Ice-T Joins Forces With New R&B Singer ZIEME; Drops New Song

(AllHipHop Music)
Rap god turned actor and producer Ice-T is turning his sights to R&B with a new singer Zieme, who has studied under the tutelage of 80s R&B icons Force MDs.
Zieme has released “That’s The Way It’s Got To Be (Body and Soul)” with the blessing and backing of the OG, but has taken his musical cues from a variety of sources.
“After years of honing his skills informally by singing his own vocal arrangements of records by favorites ranging from Michael Jackson to Aaliyah, Zieme joined his uncles as the newest member of the celebrated R&B (Force MDs),” a statement read. “Armed with years of performance experience both with Force MDs and as a solo artist – sharing stages with the likes of Chris Brown, Boyz 2 Men and even Lil Wayne – Zieme came to Ice-T ready to take his career to the next level.”
Ice, a multi-tiered industry veteran, welcomed the challenge to back Zieme and “put the music game on notice.”