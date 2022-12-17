Iceman D.B.H. – “Henny No Chaser”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

One of the hardest songs to come out of NY right now is “Henny No Chaser” by Brooklyn East New York’s own Iceman D.B.H. The song has been creating a buzz in the NY club scene and has a lot of artists in the industry paying attention to the young talented artist. He even had the opportunity to do an interview with “Off The Porch” and his sound is very unique.

He dropped the visuals for the hit single and it’s been getting a lot of great responses from people all over the hip-hop world. He is definitely someone you need to be on the lookout for. It’s not hard to tell he will be a force to reckon with. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the new year.

Connect:

Instagram – @mr_so_icey