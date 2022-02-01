ICYMI: Bouba Savage – “Mentioning Me”

Youngster Bouba Savage has been doing grown up tings and racking up BIG numbers online so this song “Mentioning Me” is the perfect joint to start off the year for this NY upstart. Check it out this IN CASE YOU MISSED IT video.
Bouba Savage is only 14 but he’s going crazy in the streets!
