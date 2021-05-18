Ideal & Luv Militia Drop Cinematic “Natural Man” Visual

Ideal and Luv Militia link up for this new banger “Natural Man”

After being on the road for over a decade, Ideal is dropping new solo music that puts him in a category of his own.

With split screens and different perspectives, the rising rapper drops a visual bomb with his new video “Natural Man,” tapping Luv Militia.

From cross town to cross cultures, Ideal and Luv Militia share a constant back and forth on the track while spitting the real truth about what’s going on in real time.

The quick switch of scenes go back and forth between reality and news scenes, as Ideal is seen in the backdrop of the city’s skyline while they “puff puff pass.”

Luv Militia and Ideal tag team with a high energy performance while standing up to injustice at the same time.