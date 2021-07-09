IDK Delivers USEE4YOURSELF Album With The Neptunes, Young Thug, Offset, DMX, MF DOOM And Rico Nasty

Today Maryland artist IDK releases his new album USEE4YOURSELF. Laced with luxe production from The Neptunes, CashMoneyAP, DJ Dahi, Blue Rondo, and IDK himself, and a far-ranging guest list including Young Thug, Offset, the late greats DMX and MF DOOM, Rico Nasty, and many more, the project reaffirms IDK’s status as one of the most inventive auteurs of his generation. IDK has lately become as known for his songwriting ability as for […]

IDK has lately become as known for his songwriting ability as for his extracurricular passions. He’s now teaming up with No Label and Harvard University clinical law professor Brian K. Price to launch No Label Academy. Partners include NIKE, Logitech, Brand Jordan, GUESS, Converse and more. The 10-day music business program will find him instructing at Harvard University’s Boston campus August 21-31.

“I decided to create this program for the purpose of letting people in the BIPOC community know that a job in the arts is a lot more realistic than what society makes it seem these days,” IDK says of No Label Academy.

On Monday, IDK hosted the KKIDD Family Reunion, a cookout designed to expose local youth to a well-curated environment designed to broaden the horizons of local dreamers. Filled with art activities supplied by the estates of Jean Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, food from local vendors, a basketball tournament, and more, KKIDD Family Reunion is multifaceted and genuine.

Proceeds from IDK’s merch sales at the event will benefit his former school, DuVal High. The event is just the latest step in IDK’s lengthy journey to educate, and invest, in the community.

“The way that we build our legacies, the way that we build our communities, that knowledge is important to pass on,” he says. W