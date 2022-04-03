Inas X Unleashes Unapologetic New Video for “Lick”

Inas X is the definition of a boss b####, someone who speaks her truth with no hesitation and demands attention when she walks into the room. Boasting 2.9 million followers on Instagram alone, the East Coast-raised, Los Angeles-based recording artist has been putting in the work, locked in the studio perfecting her craft as she returns in 2022 with a brand new vengeance, hard-hitting bangers, and of course, fire visuals.

With the ability to switch between singing and rapping, Inas X unveils her newest visual for “Lick,” as she takes the song to the desert and brings the record to life in true Inas X form. In fact, she even calls her forthcoming visual EP Trap Princess Jasmine.

Speaking on the forthcoming music, Inas X states, “I am the Trap Princess Jasmine! So NYC but still so pop! I haven’t dropped a project yet and been working so long on creating sounds I’m proud of and I’m so happy to be there finally. ‘Lick’ is more on my hip hop side, which is so me right now, more of that coming and I got a drill pop song coming I’m so excited about. I have some stuff coming that owns all my Middle Eastern sounds which I’m so proud of.”

In the Nimi Henrix-directed “Lick” video in particular, Inas X wears her Middle Eastern roots loud and proud, while still being her true authentic self. Think Cleopatra and Princess Jasmine, mixed in with modern day elements.

Aside from her own music, Inas X made a standout appearance on Soulja Boy’s recent album Big Draco 3, on the song “Slidin Round.” She also has had her hands knee-deep on the business side of things, launching her new self-titled app: https://inasx.conqrapp.com.

“I wanted to be able to tap into not only my music side, but also my business side,” Inas states. “I’ve been doing music and in the music industry building as an entrepreneur for some time, so it was important to me to be able to launch my own app and still keep dropping music. It’s about being versatile and multi-dimensional as an artist in today’s time and being innovative so I thought, let me start my own subscription-based app and put all my exclusive content and unreleased music there for my day 1’s. I’m so happy to be able to share that and create new blueprints for artists because we constantly have to find new ways to share our art and connect with our fans. Subscribe to my app, that’s so fun to say now!”