Inas X is The “Trap Princess Jasmine” In “Wet”

Inas X is the definition of unapologetic, and that’s exactly the energy she brings in all her music and visuals. Beyond that, the Los Angeles-based, New York-bred recording artist has been putting in work, constantly in the studio, shooting, maintaining her peace, all while living her best life.

Now just 3 weeks after the release of her “Lick” visual, Inas returns with her newest record and visual for “Wet.” Also directed by Nimi Hendrix, “Wet” sees INas X channeling her alter ego: the Trap Princess Jasmine. Being a beautiful Middle Eastern Girl, it’s only right she pays homage to the Middle Eastern Disney princess. Plus, the music industry brings all sides of her: from her soft, loving personality to her hard-hitting, trap energy and aura that does not go unnoticed.

Speaking on the song, Inas X states that “Wet” is self-explanatory. She explains, “Unapologetic af. It’s not my side that wants to fall in love. It’s my side that realized life has different plans and money and power brings respect so that way, I’ll take the success and money. I’ll build my own legacy. This movie isn’t about Aladdin, it’s about The Trap Princess. Life ain’t sweet but I am so I’ll make the worst of situations sweet. And I’ve been through the worst and made it look sweet so this is for me and for those who connect with that.”

“Wet” is for all the females around the world to channel their inner confidence and beauty, reminding them that they can also do anything they set their minds to. Inas’ last words: “trap it out, thug it out, make your money, build your legacy, get yours!!”

Look out for her forthcoming album, The Trap Princess Jasmine, coming this summer.