Independent Artist Baybe Jay is Quickly Heating His Career Up in Miami

Baybe Jay has shown his skills as an artist off of this album by importing many different styles onto one project while connecting with people’s variety of emotions.

Baybe Jay grew up in Miami, Florida where he was surrounded by many different cultures which influenced his music. This year in September of 2021 he reached number five on the iTunes Hip-Hop Album chart behind two of the biggest drops of the year, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye’s Donda with his project Stewart Szn. On this album, Baybe Jay taps into his Latin roots and provides a sense of involvement in how it is growing up in Miami culture.

With songs such as “Can’t Stand Em” and “Sabrosa” the Latin influence can be heard through the beat, verses, along with hooks. Not only does he connect with his Latin side but also has different genres on the album with “Pretty Girls” being more on the pop side and “Where Were You?” leaning more towards RnB. Baybe Jay has shown his skills as an artist off of this album by importing many different styles onto one project while connecting with people’s variety of emotions.

Baybe Jay’s love for music started at ten years old recording himself on a computer microphone but eventually took it more seriously as he grew up. Shortly after dropping Stewart Szn Baybe Jay appeared on “EVTV” making his television debut which is a known Latin American channel with over one million followers on Instagram as well as appearing on “103.5 The Beat Miami”, a popular radio station in Miami home of the “Breakfast Club” and “IHeartRadio”. Not only did he make his first television appearance and a major radio appearance, he was also shown some love from the catcher for the Miami Marlins Jorge Alfaro.

Influenced by Drake, Daddy Yankee, and Big Sean you can only imagine how it must have felt when Baybe Jay’s Stewart Szn was in the top five near Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. Baybe Jay’s versatility in styles is what makes him special, let alone his strong punchlines and delivery with bars such as “I don’t want them, other girls I pass them like I’m Tom Brady ” on his song “Rich”, he is able to explore other areas of music and do it well. Hoping to drop another project in 2022 be on the lookout because he may go number one next time on the iTunes Hip-Hop Album chart.

fanlink.to/StewartSznDeluxe