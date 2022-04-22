Indie Label, Ruby Recordings Offers Distribution Deals￼

Some of the music artists that Ruby Recordings has already enjoyed success with include JT5K, KC Solo, and Moeschino. JT5K is a Canadian recording artist hailing from Edmonton, Alberta and he is arguably one of the hottest acts out in rap music. Ruby Recordings is behind the rise of the rapper and they are quickly emerging as a new powerhouse as rap continues to dominate the global mainstream music scene.

Over the years the record label’s other successes have included signing music acts such as Haitian Fresh and FriO Isa Blaque who released their first album with the label.

Ruby Recordings is also home to artists such as AB Tazz and ReeseMoe. All of the artists on Ruby Recordings roster are well-known for their work ethic and constantly flooding the market with fresh new material such as mixtapes, singles, and features. In a few years, Ruby Recordings hopes to sign multiple successful charting artists. With artist openings still available and calling for artists to send their demos, there is so much in stock from the company, and the founder has assured the world to be on the lookout for what they’re about to create.

“The secret to raising awareness in today’s flooded independent market is thinking differently. At Ruby, we’re doing things unconventional by giving as many artists a chance at the same time. It won’t hurt anybody if they all become successful. That’s it. We’re not scared of taking that risk,” Trizzy added.

Learn more about Ruby Recordings on the official website or follow the official Instagram page for updates.