Inf Grizzy Brings The Valentine’s Day Realness on “Love Is Blind”

Hip-Hop newcomer, Inf Grizzy dives headfirst into the music industry. Vast deception of heartache and pain are expressed in his newly released track and visual “Love Is Blind”. One listen and anyone will be able to connect with his story. Inf Grizzy has a unique style of rapping, unlike many other artists. Even though he may have looked up to legendary recording figures such as Biggie Smalls, Tupac, Fabolous, Dmx, and other popular artists of the ’90s, Grizzy’s voice does not sound like any other recording artist in the music entertainment industry. “Love Is Blind, is connected to my personal experiences. Relationships can be complicated and often one-sided. I feel like everybody can relate to this song,” says Inf. “Love Is Blind” is the first official single off Inf’s forthcoming studio album, Addicted, due out April 4, 2022.

Inf Grizzy – Love is Blind (Valentine’s Day) #loveisblind #infgrizzy #highrollinmusic #valentinesday – YouTube