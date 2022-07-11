INF Grizzy Drops New Project With A Special Blend Of R&B, Hi-Hop & Even Pop

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Inf Grizzy’s new album Addicted is out now, but the singles are on fire with a mixture of Hip-Hop, R&R, club and pop.

The Jersey Shore’s own Inf Grizzy’s new album, ADDICTED, is out now and available everywhere. Addicted features the Singles “Right Now” feat. Annika and “All These Girls”. The singles “Bad Santa”, and “Love is Blind” have over 200,000 views on YouTube.

Inf has been featured on Thisis50 as and previously allhiphop. ADDICTED expresses good times and struggles of being born and raised in The New Jersey Shore.

ADDICTED has Hip-Hop,R&B, club and pop songs. This album captures the feeling and emotion of Inf’s journey from the streets to the studio. If it wasn’t for God none of this would be possible”, Said Inf Grizzy. This collection of songs makes you understand where Inf comes from and makes you feel what he was feeling at the time he wrote these records.

IG: @THEOFFICIALINFGRIZZY

https://share.amuse.io/album/inf-grizzy-addicted