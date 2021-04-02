Infamous Billa surpasses expectations with new NY Drill single “Horny”

(AllHipHop Music)
Bangers should be Infamous Billa’s middle name because that is all the Harlem artist has been proven to drop.
Infamous Billa is one of rap’s top prospects, gaining the respect of lyricists like Redman, Lil Fame, KillaMoe, Oran Juice Jones ii, Afrikillz, and Soho Loopy. With features alongside some of hip hop’s greatest, Billa has been etching his name beside them all the same.
Having successfully launched his new cannabis product “Space Gas” for his very own cannabis company, Billa isn’t wasting time celebrating his continued accolades. Instead, the Harlem spitter dropped another hit titled “Horny” over the drill inspired instrumental as a teaser for his upcoming debut mixtape “Undefined” on April 9th.
“Horny” pushes the NY drill sound highly publicized by the late Pop Smoke to an even higher level of acknowledgment. From the inception of the beat, it’s already evident what’s coming next is about to shred speakers on an astronomical level. Of course, Billa did just that with the delivery that is as gritty and lyrical as would be expected of the rhyme scheme genius. Not only does it automatically urge heads to rock along and turn up, Billa infuses the theme effortlessly without missing a beat along the bar heavy track. “Horny” will move pass being just a street anthem but rise to international acclaim and continue the legacy that Pop Smoke ignited.
Billa went off on his new single, showing that he hasn’t lost it to this day and never will lose it. He resides on a list of destined legends and with “Horny” he can rest assured his name isn’t being left out in conversations of the best in the industry. Good karma continues to overshadow any bad karma trying to hinder Billa’s ascension to the top. Listen to his new release and see the reason Infamous Billa has gained the recognition and respect of hip hop.
“Horny” Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/horny-single/1558740416
“Horny” YouTube: https://youtu.be/qN0A7QngSl0