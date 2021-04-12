Infamous Billa’s Releases His Debut Mixtape “Undefined”

(AllHipHop Music)
The hip hop community has been in a rave anticipating the upcoming release of Infamous Billa’s debut mixtape “Undefined” and the wait is soon over.
Rap’s lyrical giant, Infamous Billa, has been carrying the torch of NY drill that was sparked to life by the late Pop Smoke and doing so with perfection. Growing up in Harlem after misunderstandings between him and his family got him kicked out from home, Billa would find somewhere he belongs. With it, came inspiration from musical influences from hip hop legends like Tupac, KRS One and super producer Premo.
Dedicating himself to developing his craft to the point of perfection, he in turn realized his purpose. Billa would go on to stand in the face of injustice and inequality while still remaining humble in a genre in which he believes he’s a guest. Hip hop, however, has embraced the Emcee as a brother and continues to show him love. To date, he has had the opportunity to rap beside lyrical geniuses like Redman, Lil Fame, KillaMoe, Oran Juice Jones ii, Afrikillz, and Soho Loopy.
After taking a detour to launch his own cannabis company for which his most recent product, “Space Gas” was released, he was back dropping fire with the drill inspired single, “Horny.” That was the moment hip hop was waiting upon, for after it there was one thing on its way, Billa’s debut mixtape “Undefined.” As April 9th arrived so did deeper craving for Billa’s eagerly awaited mixtape. Fans have already began salivating at the ear to hear the gems of gold from the Harlem spitter.
The project will bring Billa in his purest form, raw, emotional, passionate, lyrical, a composition of pain and experiences intent on uplifting those that need it most. Billa is a modern-day activist that is using hip hop to change the world and lift NY back to the rap throne. He’s changing lives and spreading good karma over bad karma with his infectious vibe. If any artist should get undying support, it should be Infamous Billa. His respect and recognition are much deserved. Follow his movement and stay locked in for the masterpiece that is “Undefined.”
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/infamous-billa/1537899111