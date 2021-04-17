Listen To Bompton Rapper Infra Redd Banging Single “OHUMAD” Featuring Dennis Blaze

(AllHipHop Music)
Hip-Hop has always been about great stories and when it comes to that their aren’t many as unique as Infra Redd.
Straight out of Compton with Irish roots, his music is an ode to old school West coast.
With collabs from heavy hitters such as Snoop and Kurupt and opening up for the late Nipsey Hussle, Infra Redd has been steadily building a buzz.
And now with his latest single “OHUMAD” he looks to break the doors down in the industry.
For many years, West Coast Hip-Hop has a solid hold on the rap game. Infra Redd has been a student.
With his slick delivery reminiscent of the old G-Funk era, it is obvious where his inspiration to rap comes from. Using his “Bompton” esthetics, Infra Redd is way more than proud of his hometown.
As a student of DJ Quik, you will notice the delivery, neighborhood, and the color red is something they both have in common.
With 2021 starting off big for Infra Redd, AllHipHop will keep you in tuned with what’s in store from the Cali native and what is next on his journey to becoming the next West Coast legend.