Introducing Jonnathan Malagon The Rising Music Phenomenon from California

From making sounds on TikTok to being a new artist on the scene…Jonnathan Malagon attempts to capture the hears of us all.

When most people think about Rap music, many look to California for the next up-and-coming rapper. Over the past few years, the California scene has produced huge names such as: Yg, Nipsey Hustle, and Blueface which have seen success outside of America and brought attention to the city. Most people may not consider California to be the next burgeoning rap scene in America, but Jonnathan Malagon could be a name to change that perception.

The young LA native has begun to make a name for himself over the past year with songs like “I Wish,” “Sneaky Link,” and “Cabo” – racking up big numbers and creating buzz around his name. He brings a unique story and sound to the scene and creates heartfelt songs that are capable of getting stuck in your head.

STREAM Jonnathanmalagon’s newest hits on all music platforms.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/jonnathan.malagon?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=