Introducing Rap Artist CountreeSlim​ From Prison To New Hollywood Reality Show

K.SHOY ENTERTAINMENT makes it to MJ Own Network on Roku Cable TV!!. Over the past 10 years, KShoy Entertainment has stamped its name as a successful recognized caribbean and hip hop entertainment multimedia resource outlet for talents. Reggae, Hip hop, R&B artists, as well as non-music talents (models, actors), and companies have increased their brand […]

K.SHOY ENTERTAINMENT makes it to MJ Own Network on Roku Cable TV!!. Over the past 10 years, KShoy Entertainment has stamped its name as a successful recognized caribbean and hip hop entertainment multimedia resource outlet for talents. Reggae, Hip hop, R&B artists, as well as non-music talents (models, actors), and companies have increased their brand visibility and publicity through our carefully crafted and selective artist promotion services, media, advertising, events, contests, castings, affiliations, consultations and services.

KShoy Entertainment has worked with and trained several recognized independent artists to enhance their artist careers, in addition to covering interviews with some of the top artists, producers and recognized personalities in the entertainment industry. Founded by C.E.O. “K-Shoya, K.SHOY ENTERTAINMENT provides Media and Entertainment promotional services for performing artists and all talents.

KShoya interviews Rap Artist Countree Slim. Faces of Rap Mothers branded rap artist Countree Slim from North Carolina talks about his life and debuts his rap hit song and music video COUNTREE SLIM – Came In. Introducing Rap artist #CountreeSlim From Prison to Hollywood Reality TV.

KSHOY ENTERTAINMENT INTERVIEW- Rap Artist #CountreeSlim talks #PRISON101 exclusive details about his 7 yr experience incarcerated. From Prison to Hollywood Countree Slim gets on Reality TV? Watch a sit down interview with Kshoya of #KShoyEntertainment interviewing Countree Slim.

#CountreeSlim #FacesofRapMothers #RapArtist #NorthCarolina #NYC #Inmate101 #prisonlife #netflix #Roku #mjownnetwork #realitytv #Hollywoodreality #Hollywoodrealitytv #NYCrap #NorthCarolinarapartist #SnoopDogg #WestCoast #Kshoya #kshoyentertainment #amazonfirestick #TikiLIVE #VladTV #WorldStar #LilBaby #TMZ #MTV

#FreeCountree #FreeCountreeSlim Please if you support Countree Slim please rotate and reshare this interview and his music!!! Since this interview Countree Slim has been rearrested and currently back in a correctional facility awaiting next court appearance smh)

SOCIAL MEDIA:

facebook.com/kshoyentnet

youtube.com/kshoya

youtube kshoyentertainment

instagram.com/kshoyententertainment

instagram.com/countreeslim