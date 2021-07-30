Isaiah Rashad Grabs The TDE Torch With “The House Is Burning”

Last night Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning dropped on the DSPs. Immediately upon its release packs of rabid TDE rap fans and critics chimed in on social media to declare his most recent effort Album of the Year. Hailing originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee the sounds on this project ring true to his native Tennessee. […]

Last night Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning dropped on the DSPs. Immediately upon its release packs of rabid TDE rap fans and critics chimed in on social media to declare his most recent effort Album of the Year.

Hailing originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee the sounds on this project ring true to his native Tennessee. |With dark chants and chopped up lyrics over trap heavy drums this project has moments that are reminiscent of Three Six Mafia. This project has no let ups and it does not disappoint on any level. From the production to the lyrics to the concepts – this album hits.

One thing that’s abundantly clear; The House Is Burning was doused in the gasoline that is the TDE brand. This West Coast juggernaut continues to captivated rap fans with each release, burning up the listeners ears with music that resonates deep in the soul.

When you hear songs like the SZA and 6lack assisted track, there’s no question that Isaiah Rashad has the potential to reach main stream popularity with his music. Throw in some Jay Rock, Smino, Lil Uzi, Jay Worthy and Duke Duece and you have have a project that well rounded in features.

Production on The House Is Burning is largely handled by Devin Malik and Kal Banx, buut there are a host of other producers who also assisted in making this project the masterpiece that it is.

Thank you TDE and Isaiah Rashad, we needed this one.