Italian Musical Artist Defiant Army Branches Out Into Fashion

These days, the lines are blurred across the industries that make up pop culture. Both considered forms of art, music and fashion often go hand-in-hand as many musical artists embrace fashion as a part of their image and brand. One up-and-coming Italian musical artist called Defiant Army has always been known for his larger-than-life on-stage […]

These days, the lines are blurred across the industries that make up pop culture. Both considered forms of art, music and fashion often go hand-in-hand as many musical artists embrace fashion as a part of their image and brand. One up-and-coming Italian musical artist called Defiant Army has always been known for his larger-than-life on-stage presence and his rock and rap inspired pop music.

While it’s no secret that the pandemic hit Italy especially hard at the beginning of 2020, for Defiant Army, the pandemic was a time to explore new avenues of art. With newfound time to work on his music, the artist additionally took to fashion, beginning with designs that he would wear for his shows. Known for his edgy leather jackets that are embellished with punk rock artistry and his own sketches, the artist’s fashion designs have turned heads in the music community so much so that they’ve become highly requested. We recently sat down with Defiant Army to discuss his music career and how his newfound love and passion for fashion have been integrated into his music.

Q: How do you think fashion is related to music?

A: In recent years fashion has embraced music very well. I believe that a singer who is a rapper, trapper, pop, rock today identifies himself in the way of singing but also in the way of dressing and appearing. We all want to be original, we all want to stand out on other people and I believe that creating your own identity also by expressing yourself through your own outfit is important.

Q: Before you begin designing your jackets, did you ever see yourself getting into the fashion industry?

A: At first no, I’m an outsider! I did some private courses to learn to read, but basically, I already knew how to draw. Initially, I drew my ideas and left them closed in a drawer for years. I needed the lockdown, I pulled out my sketches and started creating designs for my first clothes for me to wear to my shows. Later, many artists liked them and I started creating my jackets and clothes for everyone.

Q: What are you looking forward to with your career in both music and in fashion?

A: With music, I hope to express my emotions in my songs. Now that I’m finally gaining more traction and engagement with fans, my music is listened to more thanks to my success today. I hope to get my music to as many people as possible and go back to big can antlers. Through fashion, I hope to dress great artists with my creations. I’m trying to move more and more on the American market I have various contacts but I don’t want to give away any spoilers yet

Q: What do you think makes you different from other artists?

A: I think I’m a good communicator and a stage animal. I give my best on stage! I make the audience sing, I get my fans on stage. I think it is important to create a bond with the fans! For 2022, I have some powerful hits ready. I have collaborated with some Italian producers and electronic music producers. I believe that mixing rap and electro is the right move.

Q: You started with music and have expanded into fashion. Do you see yourself branching out into other industries in the future?

A: Yes, I am working on my first NFT project, it will be a little angel, which is my mascot! The world of crypto and NFTs is new to me, but I think I will be able to fit into this universe very well.

Q: Where do you find inspiration?

A: When I make music I am very inspired by my idols from when I was little. I love Eminem and Dr. Dre very much in the rap world. Besides them, I love Sum 41 and Blink-182. I have followed them since I was little. I am very inspired by my personal taste. I believe that my strength is just not having points of reference. I am not suited to the world of fashion, I tend to look around a little and try to draw what goes into my head. I am very attached to rock/metal culture, but also like to use colors.

Q: What are some pieces of content that you want your fans and audience to recognize you for?

A: Fans often find themselves connected to the lyrics of my songs. I write about real life, with a pinch of irony and sometimes I talk about very difficult themes but I try to sing with a smile and don’t make the songs too sad. I want those who come to my shows to have fun and join. I want and love equality between people, in my songs. I often say this.