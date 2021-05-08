ItsBizkit – “Straight CAP” Ft. Benny The Butcher and Uncle Murda

Brooklyn, Buffalo and Long Island link up to call out liars and phonies on ItsBizkit’s latest springtime banger “Straight Cap” featuring Uncle Murda and Benny The Butcher. Uncle Murda disrespectfully rips as usual, with high energy, unforgivable bars to make you question what you thought you just heard. Biz handles the memorable hook delivery and […]
Uncle Murda disrespectfully rips as usual, with high energy, unforgivable bars to make you question what you thought you just heard. Biz handles the memorable hook delivery and Griselda’s own, Benny, finishes strong with his customary bar work and foul punchlines.
The three connect to hit the streets and drop the next smash for the 2nd quarter so be sure to cop “Straight Cap” on all your digital streaming platforms now and be on the lookout for the visual coming sooner than later.