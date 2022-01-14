Itslitobbs Understands That To Go Far – You Need To Build A. Great Team:

San Diego’s very own rising star, Itslitobbs is starting to buzz in his city, and he gives some of that credit to the incredible team he’s put together. On his last few singles, which amassed hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify, he’s worked with Producers such as Rae, Bananana, and Bier Music. He said, “They always send me anything they got as soon as they produce it.” He goes on to say the quality is so dope that “I never have to worry about stuff sounding off.” On the gram – Itslitobbs has some visually captivating content. For this – he collaborates with long-time friend and creative director Tariq Johnson. Tariq is known for his work with Kendrick Lamar and many other legends. Itslitobbs said, “Tariq is truly a creative genius and very supportive friend in my journey”. Itslitobbs also credits his success to his community and rougher upbringing.

He said, “My upbringing is the reason I can’t be fooled or played. I grew up in a place where you have to look out for yourself and be able to read people’s intentions”. Finally, his Fiancé is his rock. She helped him see beyond the day-to-day hustle to a bigger vision for himself, his friends, and his family. With such a strong foundation – We are excited to see what Itslitobbs does next and how far he goes on his journey.

Check Itslitobbs on Spotify x Socials: Bangers with the Boys:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/itslito_bbs

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/channel/UCY8EOx6WFN-trwnXfcYSqeQ