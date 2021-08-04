J.R. Mckee Reveals the Secrets of Marketing Your Music

The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass is an extremely impactful course and can really help artists and labels break new grounds and increase revenue.

J.R. Mckee, the reputed marketing executive and a songwriter himself, has announced an update to his first course. The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass will teach recording artists the best way of marketing songs to the masses and help them start the process of building a loyal fan base and money.

“We are happy to announce The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass for novice recording artists,” says J.R. McKee, the respected A&R and marketing executive. “In this complete course, I teach my entire system record labels like mine use to consistently blow up new artists on digital streaming platforms.

The course reveals everything you want to know about the music streaming business that no one else would ever reveal.” The distribution part of the music business course includes information about the different types of music streaming services and how each works and how to run as an independent artist and self-distribute your music. It also offers information about label services, what to look for in them, and the inner working processes of major labels.

The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass is an extremely impactful course and can really help artists and labels break new grounds and increase revenue. The DSP’S part of the course covers topics like hacking the streaming platforms. Artists are provided an insider view about the working of the various streaming services and how they can be utilized for success.

A valuable piece of information offered in this segment is the algorithm processes of top streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Pandora, Tidal, Amazon, and how artists can leverage this information to boost the chances of success for their album.

You can also learn how each platform has different pitch tools to get albums prioritized for play-listing. The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass music business course decodes the working of the streaming cycle to remain consistent in rankings.

It unveils the ’52 Songs a Year’ strategy and shows why this strategy is vital for the success of any album. J. R Mckee also reveals how to use project and song rollouts to get major pushes from DSPs.Recording artists can learn valuable information about critical areas of the music business such as streaming revenue and how artists get paid.

You can know more about DSP payouts and learn tricks to maximize their revenue. The course helps you identify the KPI’s (Key Performance Indicators) they must focus on boosting revenue. The course also offers exclusive free bonuses in the form of additional information such as Fan Base Hacking, Content Secrets, Home Studio Guide, Dream Team Guide, and more.

The biggest bonus is The Streaming Business 101 Masterclass – 202 upgrade which comes with a host of features such as identifying the target audience, 90-day marketing roadmap, building a brand, marketing budget, pre-release checklist, and post-release tasks. For more information about the course and to fill the online order form, click here:

www.streamingbusiness101.com

For more information about J. R Mckee, visit http://jrmckee.co