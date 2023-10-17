J Traxx Survives Tragic Incident, Returns With Sexyy Red Featured “All She Do Is Shake”

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, East St. Louis rapper J Traxx, has defied all odds after surviving a life-threatening incident. Shot in the head by an AR-15 but emerging stronger, J Traxx is making a triumphant return to the music scene with an electrifying new single dubbed, “All She Do Is Shake” […]

“Getting shot in the head with an AR 15 was unexpected, it came out of nowhere, but it changed my thought patterns,” J Traxx explained.

“I want to do it for the benefit of others bettering themselves. I love God first and I want to repopulate the earth with great energy. I have to sacrifice myself by doing certain songs and then I’m gonna open up once I get to the next level. This will open their ears.”

“Born and raised out of East St. Louis, Illinois moving forward in my career I’m inspired to show the world that I’m talented and can rap and sing. I was playing piano at like 8 or 9,” J Traxx explained. “I love the idea that I was able to impress my mother. Entertaining her and I did it for her and when I got better at it I transferred my energy to another light. I started doing shows, trying to do radio, video, movies. I got on radio and TV and I went to venues around the city and Missouri”

Now, J Traxx is back ready to showcase his indomitable spirit and comedic side in his latest release. The new single, which features the chart-topping female rap sensation Sexyy Red, promises to be a game-changer for his hometown, showing Sexy Red is still tied into the city. With hard-hitting beats, meaningful lyrics, and the undeniable chemistry between the two artists, the track is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

“I’ve been through a lot, and this journey has only made me stronger. I want to share my story and inspire others to overcome their challenges,” said J Traxx. “But first I’m teaming up with Sexyy Red on this track which was a dream come true, I can’t wait for my fans to hear what we’ve created together.”

Sexyy Red, who took the internet by storm with her raunchy viral hits and unapologetic style, ushers in a comeback but also joins J Traxx in his unwavering commitment to his art and his fans. The track is a testament to the rapper’s ability to turn adversity into artistry, inspiring others to rise above their circumstances and pursue their dreams.

J Traxx fans can expect an accompanying animated music video for the single, which is set to release at a future date. The video, directed by , promises to be visually entertaining and complementing the song’s humous lyrics and infectious energy.