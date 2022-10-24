J Young MDK Talks New Single “Misconceptions”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J Young MDK is back with his newest single and visual, titled “Misconceptions.”

The mood of the song will take you to a time when old school rap was the move, and the visual sees J Young MDK giving us a freestyle as he cruises along a busy city.

The track is currently rumored to be a hit on his upcoming album that will be released later this year.

He’s already known by the masses as his hard work, and friendly demeanor has provided him with an incredible reputation.

In 2020 alone, he made music history by debuting two albums of two different genres on the same day! After releasing a third that same year, fans were sold on the staying power surrounding J Young MDK.

His most recent move includes creating a hip-hop track for Netflix’s #1 movie this summer, “Day Shift.” Young, his mentor Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Sam Harmonix manifested the single “(Bud) Mowing Down Vamps” in honor of the smash film.

No stranger to featuring films, J Young MDK has had his own luck in the acting field. In 2022, a film he had been diligently working on, “Mixed Girl,” dropped.

Young humbly played his heart out as the lead role, giving him a nomination for “Outstanding Actor in a Short Film.” The Micheaux Film Festival in L.A also nominated him for “Outstanding Dramatic Actor in a Short Film.”

Back on the music end, he has quite a year, performing beside Latto during her nationwide Monster Outbreak Presents: Latto 777 Tour. He also released an infectious single, “Slow Motion,” in the spring. Looks like it now has some stiff competition with “Misconceptions!”

AllHipHop: What’s the inspiration behind your new single “Misconceptions?”

J Young MDK: “Misconceptions” is about people who really don’t know me ,but they think they know me via social media or the outside looking in. Some think they know how I grew up and others think they know what it took for me to get where I’m at. Essentially, I created this song to give a little more insight of who I am.

AllHipHop: As a solo artist, if you could collaborate with any artist, who would that be?

J Young MDK: I’m a fan of a lot of artists and I would love to work with too many to name. However, to name a few, Drake, André 3000, Rick Ross, Adele, Jay Z, and WizKid.

AllHipHop: Do you have anything else you want to share?

J Young MDK: I just want to tell the fans that I have a lot more music coming out soon as well as film projects that I’m excited to share soon. We’re also giving back tremendously this holiday season. I have some projects coming up with the American Diabetes Association as well as the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s “Out of Darkness Walks” slated for November.

For more information about J Young MDK, follow him on social media @jyoungmdk.