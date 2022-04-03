Jackboy Marley Aims To Create Timeless Music

Hip-Hop artist and Texas native Jackboy Marley is equipped with the creative arsenal to propel him forward in the latest era of his career. Jackboy Marley began diving into music at the age of 20 and by the age of 22, he began to solidify his career by becoming a member of the Hip Hop group New Era Jackboys. Upon leaving the group at the age of 26, Marley has since been focused on his career as a solo artist. He has spent much time exploring, developing, and honing in on his craft and is excited to share his latest creations with the world.

Having always spoken to his personal nature, Jackboy Marley is heavily inspired by Bob Marley’s message of love, peace, and happiness, also expressing that his “Jackboy” moniker is a representation of the necessity for respect in the streets, all of which being some of the most important character traits to exhibit. Musically, Marley is inspired by a variety of styles and artists such as Queen, Marilyn Manson, Lil’ Wayne, Tupac, and UGK. Having a wide range of influences allows him to delve deeper into as well as develop different creative styles and techniques. He accomplishes this by exploring all of his possibilities, not wanting to limit himself creatively. It is important to Marley that he is recognized by his catalog, his work quality, and his authenticity. He expresses that he aims to create for longevity, wanting to be able to represent growth not only in his music but also in life. As an artist who knows exactly what he wants to achieve and how he plans to achieve it, it isn’t a surprise that Marley aims to extend his limitless mindset to others, mainly to his daughter who he tells “in a world of infinite probabilities, nothing is impossible,” and leads by example by striving for success with his own endeavors.

Currently, Jackboy Marley is preparing to release his latest EP, “Jackal Pt. 2: The Ouroboros Effect,” and already has two singles from the project that will be released in the coming weeks. All of Jackboy Marley’s previous projects are available to stream on Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music. Jackboy Marley’s EP, “Jackal Pt. 2: The Ouroboros Effect,” will be available on April 29th, 2022.

Keep up with Jackboy Marley on social media:

Instagram: @jackboymarley

Youtube: Jackboy Marley

TikTok: @jackboymarleyne

Twitter: @MarleyHines



