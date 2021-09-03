Jacob Sinawi aka Big Juicy Releases Full-Length Project Titled “Real Recognize Real”

First getting into making music on his own just three years ago, Jacob Sinawi, better known as Big Juicy is looking to move up the ranks quickly and cement his spot in the hip hop music industry. He has come a long way since he started doing freestyles at college parties and is ready to show the world, he has what it takes to be a top artist in the game today. En route to proving he has what it takes he recently released his latest full-length project on Tidal titled “Real Recognize Real.”

“Real Recognize Real” is a collaboration album with DJ Kingpin and it is a great step in the right direction for Big Juicy. Showing off his vocal range and ability to find the pockets in any beat, Big Juicy bodies each and every track, leaving no room for people to doubt his ability. Through this fifteen-song project, it becomes clear that Big Juicy has the talent and it is only a matter of time before he catches his big break.

Until he gets his big opportunity, Big Juicy plans to keep his head down and get to work. He knows that he has a long journey ahead of him for the heights he wants to reach, but it will all be worth it at the end of the day. Be sure to keep your eye peeled for Big Juicy as he is sure to one day be a household star.

Stream Big Juicy’s “Real Recognize Real” on Tidal here.

Follow Big Juicy on Instagram here.