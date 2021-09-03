Jake Strain x Maino x Tre Prada – “Nasty” (New Single)

Rumors of Jake Strain being featured on a new series coming out to the major streaming networks. The documentary is a mini-series representing Upstate, New York’s music scene, and culture.

Albany’s Jake Strain has been working tirelessly through the pandemic. Fresh off successful collaborative efforts with Jadakiss, Vado, Cassidy, and Jarren Benton, Strain has returned in a hurry; this time recruiting BKNY veteran Maino for “Nasty”, a Feniko Beatz produced the record with a contagious hook and enough bounce to pick up some serious steam in the club. The track also features Atlanta’s own Tre Prada, who definitely holds his own alongside the two heavyweights. Be sure to grab “Nasty” wherever you stream and download and expect a continued onslaught from one of Upstate New York’s finest.

Rumors of Jake Strain being featured on a new series coming out to the major streaming networks. The documentary is a mini-series representing Upstate, New York’s music scene, and culture. The series is called BARS; short for Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, Syracuse. Be sure to add Nasty to your Spotify playlist, follow @JakeStrain on social media, and be on the lookout for his debut in the #BARSdocumentary coming to a streaming service near you!

Stay Connected: @jakestrain @mainohustlehard @treprada