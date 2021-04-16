Jamaica’s Konshens Teams With Fellow Dancehall Stars Spice and Rvssian on “Pay For It”

(AllHipHop Music)
Konshens has been featured on tracks by Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Rick Ross, The Chainsmokers and E-40, but the Jamaican artist is best known for his own melodic dancehall anthems like “Bruk Off Yuh Back,” which was remixed with a guest feature from Chris Brown after becoming a worldwide hit in 2017.
For the second drop from his upcoming album Red Reign, Konshens returns to “Bruk Off Yuh Back” territory with the melodic, summery “Pay For It.”
Joining him on the track are Spice, the reigning Queen of Dancehall and current star of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, and Jamaican producer Rvssian, whose credits include Bad Bunny’s “Krippy Kush,” tracks for Juice WRLD, Lil Tjay and French Montana, and endless hits for incarcerated dancehall don Vybz Kartel.
The official video, directed by Xtreme Arts, takes viewers to the heart of Kingston, Jamaica, where Konshens plays a hustling bus fare collector who shoots his shot at an upscale passenger played by Spice.
Things don’t go quite as Konshens would have hoped, but the playful banter between the two artists makes for an entertaining watch.
“Pay For It” follows the introspective “Can’t Stay Sober” in the rollout for Red Reign, which is due out later this year on Oakland’s Ineffable Records.