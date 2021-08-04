Jamal Wade Has Elevated His Aesthetic With The Release of New Music Video For “Janga”

The “Janga” music video begins with anticipation as Jamal Wade is coming to town, and the women are loving it. Jamal then enters the scene with a certain swagger that can only be matched by very few individuals.

Born and raised in Tampa, Florida is rising hip hop artist Jamal Wade who is ready to take his career up a notch in the second half of 2021. Having spent the last year locked in and fully focused on his craft, Jamal Wade is bringing a sound to the game unlike any we’ve ever heard before. Not to mention, he recently dropped a new music video for fan-favorite “Janga.”

The “Janga” music video begins with anticipation as Jamal Wade is coming to town, and the women are loving it. Jamal then enters the scene with a certain swagger that can only be matched by very few individuals. As Jamal hits the track, the scenes in the video show off his wealth and the ability he has to captivate women’s attention. The bright colors and back and forth dynamic of the clips make for a visually pleasing video that everyone can enjoy.

As of July 30th, 2021, the “Janga (Official Music Video) is available on Jamal Wade’s YouTube channel and the people are loving it thus far. It has taken his aesthetic up another level as fans get to see and experience how he carries himself within the video. Be sure to check out the video and stay connected with Jamal Wade so you aren’t late to the next release.

Watch the “Janga” Official Music Video!

Follow Jamal Wade on Instagram here.