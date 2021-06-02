JAYARSON Drops Off “Juvi” Visuals

When JAYARSON created his classic album Murder Cappy, it was his intention to honor the legends of his city… and he has done just that.

New Orleans is and has always been a music mecca. In the 1990’s, the Crescent City grew to prominence when it birthed some of the most unique and prolific artists ever, with one of those being Juvenile. JAYARSON created “Juvi” based on the classic “3rd Ward Soulja,” complete with the modernized visuals in the video filmed by @dexstr8dope.

The song contains solid production from super producers @djduffnola and @adfuturereloaded. “Juvi” is already highly lauded and has become one of the most shared of JAYARSON’s recent offerings.

It is truly reminiscent of 1990’s era New Orleans, when Cash Money was taking over for the 99-2000’s. Featured on the song is female powerhouse MC Gee.

JAYARSON puts his own twist on the song while representing Downtown and New Orleans as a whole.The song is available on all digital platforms.