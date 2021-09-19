JayR City To Release New Album, “Progression To Greatness”

In his debut album, 2 July, JayR City introduces us to the impressive range of talent that he’s working with. The album is a tribute to the memory of his late brother, and we get a little taste of everything. Not one song sounds anything like the next and that’s a rarity in this industry. His next album is a display of his growth and development as an artist. We join City on his journey to finding himself and we get to witness the establishment of his individual style as it unfolds. He shares with us the adventure of blazing his own trail through a world where it can be difficult to stand out from the crowd.

City says, “I was finding my sound. Now, I know what I want to do. I have direction, I know where I’m going, and I’m invested in this progression. The name of this album being Progression to Greatness is nothing if not intentional.”

This project is expected to be released at the end of October, and his fans couldn’t be more excited! This Cleveland-based artist is grabbing a lot of attention, and his name is becoming more widely known. You can find his music across all platforms, and follow his Instagram for updates on what he’s working on next!

“Everything I do is calculated.” -JayR City

Follow JayR City on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayrcity/

Follow JayR City on Twitter: https://twitter.com/afccity06

Listen to his music on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3e9pwTQbTP76zEiGozrf3O