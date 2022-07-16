Jaywin, One of The Hottest Up-and-Coming Artists Out

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

I would be remiss if I did not say that Jaywin as an artist has to be on some label executive’s radar as one of the hottest up-and-coming artists coming out of the Carolinas. Not that a label is needed in this day and age to be successful, but in most cases, they are needed if you want to become global and have the power of a massive machine behind you as an artist.

They always say become the man in your city first, and then take over the world. That is exactly what Jaywin is doing. His latest performance at the Summer In Tha Carolina’s concert in Raleigh NC at the Lincoln Theatre clearly shows that he’s the man in his city and it was nothing less than a stellar show in every aspect. The confidence of Jaywin also shows as he brought out other artists like Uptown Maine, Mob Carry, and Donovan McCray to share the stage with him.

His latest single “Want Me 2” had the women singing along with Jay as he captivated the crowd with expert showmanship. It is clear that Jay knows his niche is the women that he attracts. This was just another show in a long line of shows that proves consistency is definitely a part of Jaywin’s vocabulary as he stays on point with doing shows, releasing singles, and full projects.

You can check out Jaywin’s performance at Summer In Tha Carolina’s at The Lincoln Theatre below.

Jaywin at Summer In Tha Carolina’s (Highlights) Shot By: Carpe Omnia Visuals