Jazz Cartier Head To The “Basement” On Brand New Single

Acclaimed rapper Jazz Cartier releases the second single from his forthcoming sophomore album, “Basement” as well as a self-performing hologram!
“Basement” details the turbulent journey that many rappers take as they try to make a name for themself in the rap game. The single encapsulates the entire journey from the beginning to now, learning who to trust and not as well as remembering to stay steadfast. “Basement” is me looking into the mirror, seeing how far I’ve come and knowing I still have more to go!” said Cartier. “Basement” showcases not only Jazz’s unique energy but his unparalleled perspective as someone who’s lived the lyrics he speaks.
Produced by Lil Rich (DaBaby, YG, Cousin Stizz), this track serves as the second single off of Jazz Cartier’s highly anticipated forthcoming sophomore album due early next year! In mid-October, Jazz released the first single, “Disclosure” which was produced by Coop The Truth (Wale, YBN Cordae, Summer Walker), BNYX (Ty Dolla $ign, Shy Glizzy), and Halfway (Guapdad 4000). Jazz has also collabed with the IOS App, Jadu to release a hologram, allowing fans to perform his latest singles, “Basement” and “Disclosure” alongside him, in the comfort of their own living room.