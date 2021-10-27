Jeremiah GvG Releases Latest Single “DOING GOOD”

While Jeremiah GvG achieved many things throughout his life, one of his greatest is creating a new and unique sound while establishing a strong social media presence

Based out of New Jersey, independent artist Jeremiah GvG has been popping off in the music industry starting in 2018 with his unique sound. After the passing of his older brother who was a musical artist as well, he felt inspired to start creating his own music in honor of his brother and to show the world that no matter what happens in your life to keep moving forward and to hold God close. While achieving many things throughout his life, one of his greatest is creating a new and unique sound while establishing a strong social media presence and cultivating a team around him.

When asked about who inspires him musically, he states Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Tame Impala. Although if there were one musical artist, he would collaborate with it would be Travis Scott.

Struggling with his own mental health issues as well, it’s extremely important for Jeremiah GvG that his audience feels relieved that someone out there feels their struggles and to make people understand that God is always on their side. His latest single “DOING GOOD” produced by LilRebahh, is one of our favorite tracks so far. Jeremiah GvG is also dropping a “DOING GOOD” music video as well as another single called “Work” in the next few months.

