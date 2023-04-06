Jersey Rapper J-Ne$$ is Coming to Collect (Interview)

As you might already know, there’s no shortage of local talent in the New York City region where Hip-Hop got its early start roughly 50 years ago. In an effort to spotlight some of these artists and connect with the local community, Jake Crates sat down for an interview with J-Ne$$ among several other artists […]

From gritty lyrics to trapped-out drill tracks mixed with Latin flavor these up-and-coming artists all have a chance to make a splash on the music scene in the coming years. Join us as we delve into their stories and hear what they have to say about making it in the competitive world of Rap in New York City. It’s the Big Apple, and like they say, ”if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.”

Never one to hold his tongue Piscataway, New Jersey rapper J-Ne$$ vents about the ups and downs of his career that culminated with the visual release of his “How To Rob” style diss-track “Coming to Collect” which has garnered nearly 350,000 views since it’s release. A student of the game J-Ness tells all in this introspective interview that shows the real Hip-Hop fans who the villain is. In addition, J-Ness talks about his relationship with the late Chinx Drugz who J-Ness recorded with for his song “Roll Up” which he dubs a Coast Boys x Coke Boys collar.

Special shout out to Smit BDM the dot connector and manager extraordinaire who was able to wrangle up the noteworthy regional talent and who continues to wave the flag for the AllHipHop brand in the New York region. From helping manage talent under Diddy to making solid moves in the streets with Beanie Seigel and Jadakiss, Smit’s “Talk is Cheap” motto resonates throughout NYC and beyond.

Some of the most promising up-and-comers are yet to be found, but Jake Crates is on a nationwide tour to find that talent in support of Hip-Hop’s lasting impact in our world. Taking some time to speak with local talent across the globe, Jake Crates discussed his motivations for touring and what he hopes to accomplish with his interview series and tour.

“I want to use my platform to give back to the Hip-Hop community and help up-and-coming artists get their start. Touring can be a grind, but it’s worth it when I get to connect with fans and see them enjoy local artists’ music. I want to create an honest and relatable interview series that will resonate with listeners and drive the culture forward with better music and a greater impact on our communities worldwide.”

For more information on this interview series and column, connect with Jake Crates on social media @jakecrates or email him at OnlineCrates@gmail.com.