JHANGY, the Korean Musician Who Raps in Nigerian Languages

Music doesn’t need a language to touch the heart. Irrespective of any barrier, music can connect with the soul and convey the artist’s message. This is why musicians and singers from different corners of the world connect to people and heal them through music. Singer and rapper JHANGY is one such example who is enthralling his audience with Nigerian raps.

Jang Emmanuel Chukwudi Sungee is a Nigerian-Korean rapper who adopted the stage name JHANGY. Being brought up in Nigeria, JHANGY felt naturally attracted to the country’s hip-hop culture and fell in love with the African beats. He can speak three different Nigerian languages and also raps in them. During his childhood, Jhangy’s favorite pastime was listening to music. He was so drawn to it that he even penned down a few lyrics at the age of 12. As a kid, JHANGY could not discover his true passion, but as he grew up, it was natural for him to choose music as a career.

After graduating from a music producing and sound engineering school, JHANGY started navigating the music industry. Initially, he started by winning several street rap contests and even wrote lyrics for popular artists in the country. After a while, JHANGY realized the importance of earning an audience and took to digital media to showcase his skills. He started by creating music independently and uploading it on Spotify. His songs earned loads of positive responses from the listeners and garnered thousands of hits on the platform.

Jhangy, now 24, is a verified artist on Spotify with more than 7K average monthly listeners. He is known for his original and fresh music that reflects a part of his soul. JHANGY loves to share his real-life experiences with his audience through music. This is how he has developed a personal connection with his listeners, healing them with his music.

Among his recent releases were “Gangster Love,” an enthralling single with over 15K hits on Spotify, followed by “Hating,” with over 10K hits. Another single by JHANGY titled “Girls Love” is also a popular track on the platform. Jhangy’s signature style of blending contemporary hip-hop rap with subtle tones of Afrobeats has helped him become distinguished in the industry.

JHANGY is working hard on his upcoming projects to present something fresh and interesting to the audience. JHANGY believes in creating an authentic sound, and there lies his success as an artist. He is completely in love with music and wants others to be fascinated by his craft. The young artist aspires to be a role model to other people. He wants his songs to motivate people to never give up until they succeed. He believes in trying and failing rather than not trying at all.

He still considers himself a newbie in the industry who has a lot more to learn and even more to create. JHANGY dreams of performing live in front of an audience and making them move to his tunes. He wants to continue creating good music to make people fall in love with his style.