Jigg University Presents: Autasia and Rasheda De’loach

Once a platform for highlighting the footwork of dancers throughout the Baton Rouge area, Jigg University, also known as JU, has been reformatted as the city’s first ever school of partying! Operating as a promotional team and upcoming record label, JU takes the term “class clown” to a new level by gathering its student body compiled of artists, dancers, videographers, and DJs at the hottest events in the city and shutting down the classroom by hosting pep rallies at different clubs and venues. Sounds like an easy class to pass? Think again!

Two of the university’s students that are no strangers to the grind are a the brother-sister powerhouse Rasheda and Autasia De’Loach. Since adolescence, the pair always knew they were gifted in the area of sound, providing balance in areas where the other weren’t as fluent. Rasheda possessed the lyrical wit and means of not only his library of self-composed productions but also fan favorites with a slight spin. Autasia being capable of creating heavenly melodies and her range of knowledge regarding specific genres allowed the siblings’ musical talents to form an alliance that assembles a unique, yet favorable musical merging of Jigga City sound, vibes, and the occasional visit to different avenues of mainstream chart-toppers.

Rasheda’s potential for greatness has not gone unnoticed, as he has come face to face with long term success in the industry having his artistry being endorsed by high profiles such as multi-platinum producer Phunk Dawg and the legendary Russel Simmons. Although still an underdog on the scene, Rashed is no stranger to the gratification of having his work appreciated by the masses.

As the creator of one of Baton Rouge’s most viral tracks, the original “Can’t Stop Jiggin’”, he was assured he was fulfilling his purpose when learning of the success of fellow artist and former affiliate of the original JU brand HD4President’s and his very own spin of “Can’t Stop Jiggin,” a recent viral hit and additional spot on the map for Jigg City.

Rising out of the depths of the world of anime and healthcare, Autasia’s musical craftsmanship has come forth to claim its time in the spotlight. Despite already having a pinched schedule working as a full time nurse, Autasia has created a seat at the table for her passion and love of music.

Her exposure to creating pieces began as a band member in both middle and high school, introducing her to instruments and all other elements and aspects of music. As an advocate for mental health, Autasia strategically uses her pen to bring awareness of the subject matter all with the intention of infiltrating the black community and highlighting its the need of normalizing efforts of speaking up regarding the topic.

Both Rashed and Autasia are gearing up for nearby success at the doorstep of their new home, Jigg University. The dynamic duo have created a sound unlike what has been heard before and is guaranteed to shake things up not only in Jigga City but in the entire music industry. Their music can be found on all social media platforms under the Jigg University main account or by their usernames, @rashedaisthename and @autasiathegoddess.