Continuing on the momentum of last year’s successes with a slew of releases planned for 2022, Houston rapper Jimmy Bolt isn’t slowing down for anything or anyone as he stunts his way to the forefront of our minds with his new visual, “Mink Bars. This time around Jimmy Bolt is giving fans a glimpse into his life in all aspects. From the cars to the clothes to the females to the crib, Jimmy Bolt gives us a brief glimpse into his lavish lifestyle.