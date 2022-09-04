Joe Young Tags Dj Flexx & Destiny Moriah Shares “Crank That Part”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Young is popping off with his new single “Crank That Part,” featuring DJ Flexx & Destiny Moriah. Created under his lucrative music brand dubbed Go Time Ent, the GetRichard-produced banger is an exciting new release from the fast-rising MC. Joe Young is not new to the music game. He enjoys infusing go-go with traditional hip-hop sounds.

His witty lyrics encourage countless fans to keep trusting their gut and continue their path to success.

Joe Young continues to live his story of perseverance in the music business. The rapper added several tracks to his strong discography, including; Your Hustle, Wait Watchers, I Be Low, HOLUP, and his hit single Crank That Part. The prodigy has been known for his ability to work with various artists in the industry. He’s worked with artists such as; Audio Push, Sy Ari Da Kid, Big Pooh, and even RJ Payne. His newest hit “Crank That Part” has played in all of the DMV’s biggest venues.

With a uniquely balanced blend of high-energy classic go-go vibes with easily relatable concepts, Young has cemented his craft, becoming one of the most qualified entertainment options for fans of all ages. His newest hit single “Crank That Part” has graced FedEx Field and University Maryland. The song was played for over 130K football fans at both events.

Of course, this achievement continues a legendary series aimed at creating history in the genre of Hip-Hop music. For rapper Joe Young, music, as the journey that it is, has always prepared him for the times ahead. His ingenuity enhances each time he releases a new track. Much of his past experiences have helped him throughout his journey as an artist and he desires everyone else to pick a leaf from their past before they deem it insignificant. “Create your art to your standard” ~ Joe Young

Just like many music stars and renowned personalities, Joe Young has worked steadfastly in his music. Co-existing through all the ups and downs but staying motivated to his goal and his Go Time ENT brand. For each track he releases, he focuses on inspiring himself rather than pleasing the masses. This has greatly helped him to fixate his creative efforts towards a direction that constantly fuels his motivation.

His new single “Crank That Part” is one of the latest displays of his musical agility and it is already pulling full-throttle in mainstream media.

Be sure to follow his label on Instagram @gotime.ent and support his label, Go Time ENT.

Listen to “Crank That Part” featuring DJ Flexx and Destiny Moriah here today and check out his wide discography on his Soundcloud (http://soundcloud.com/beltwayboog).

Watch the new music video here:

