Joei Razook Emotes Over Kellbender Sounds With ‘Its Cooler In The Shade’ Project

So it’s Friday, we’re laid back chillin, the week is over and we’re sad Lebron is out of the playoffs but we got a similar Ohio to LA story that’s making us smile. We got a new project from Joei Razook, a 25-year-old singer, songwriter from Dayton, Ohio. He and his producer homie Kellbender, another Ohio-native, took their talents to LA and have been crafting an album together for the past two years. Sound familiar? Now the guys are painting a California soundscape with It’s Cooler In The Shade, a three track project that was released on the 28th of May. The final single titled “On Occasion” caught our attention recently and while it’s definitely a more heartfelt offering from these two, it’s truly a timeless sound that’s captured the ears of the youth over the past few years with artists like Juice WRLD, Trippie Redd and Lil Peep emoting the sound fans want to hear. Somber in nature but heavy on the heart, mixing in the emotional melodic rock vibes with trapped out beats. Tune in below and vibe out…