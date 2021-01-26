Joey Badass Wants You To Celebrate Him Like He’s Dead Already

(AllHipHop Music)
If there’s one thing Joey Bada$$ is gonna do its kick dope lyrics and his new visual “Let It Breathe” is no exception. Blessed with a Statik Selektah beat and donning a clean Pro Era letterman jacket, Joey Bada$$ leaves no doubt about his lyrical prowess. Starting off the visual buying a lime green sports car, Joey then delivers his verses from an airport hangar somewhere in New York City. Then before you know it Joey is high up in the sky kicking his verses from a helicopter. To some it’s nothing more than an extravagant display of wealth when it’s all said and done, but we wouldn’t want anything less for Joey as he continues to reach new heights in his career and this visual.