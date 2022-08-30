John Austin Is Making A Name For Himself

John Austin wants his fans to be confident in themselves and be able to go after what they want in life.

John Austin is a talented independent artist who comes from Miami, Florida. The artist started making music out of the guest room in his house with a USB microphone and Audacity software. He discovered his love for hip hop in elementary school and that love has never died out. During high school, he decided that music is his path in life and after high school, he plunged into it full force. He went to college and learned about creating music as well as the ins and outs of the music industry.

From there he was able to open his own studio to record his own music. He was then able to create relationships with very talented artists including RonnyJ, Ski Mask The Slump God, Jackboy, Dj Scheme, Lil Pump, Smokepurpp, Madeintyo, Riicch from OVO, Quentin Miller, OhTrapstar, Icy Narco, Curtis Williams, Young Simmie, and more. His music has been inspired by many but he attributes his sound to Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Biggie, Jay-Z, Kanye, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and 50 Cent. He explains that getting exposed to these different styles of music and how they express themselves showed him who he wants to be as an artist.

John Austin wants his fans to be confident in themselves and be able to go after what they want in life. He wants them to be able to appreciate the finer things in life and hopes to portray these messages through his music. John Austin has had a busy year as he just released the project “Pressure Too Much” in February. Though he just released this project he still has his foot on the gas working on new singles and music videos he plans to release later this year. You can expect a lot of exciting things coming from John Austin this year and he is just getting started.

Follow John Austin on Instagram here.

Follow John Austin on Spotify here.