Johnathan Faneytt aka BigBop is Creating Major Headways in the Music Industry

Jonathan Faneytt, who goes by the stage name of BigBop, is beginning to take the music industry by storm. BigBop grew up in a talented household in Queens, NY where he naturally gravitated towards music at the age of 9. His passion for creating music skyrocketed after watching his brother carve out his own path in the music industry. BigBop draws inspiration for his music from other artists such as Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, as well as Sublime and Subtronics. His greatest inspiration in life, however, is his beautiful soon-to-be wife Jess.

BigBop is no stranger to the spotlight as he has been featured on Power 105.1 and even worked with world-renowned artist Soulja Boy. BigBop is the CEO of his own record label “WavyWorld” where he is currently signed under. As for BigBop’s future, he has a plethora of singles coming out including “Only Know” featuring Slick Pusha, “Lies”, “Alone”, and “Crash Course” just to name a few. His highly anticipated music video for his hit song “Like My Bop” is set to release in the coming weeks.

Having faced many traumatic and challenging times in his own life, BigBop focuses on delivering a powerful message through his music. He intends for his fans to emotionally feel and harness the energy he puts out through his music and use it as inspiration. He wants his music to make you feel as if you can overcome any obstacle that’s placed in your path. Through his life experience, he understands that your biggest competition is yourself and wants to be a spark of courage for those who strive to reach their dreams.

